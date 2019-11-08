INDIANAPOLIS — Michael M. Harmless has been named chair of the Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Directors. He has served on the Ivy Tech Foundation Board since 2006. He previously served on the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2006.
The Foundation Board also appointed Maria Quintana as vice-chair, Patrick R. Ralston as treasurer and Terry Bowen as secretary.
“I am tremendously honored to have been elected Chair of the Ivy Tech Foundation Board,” Harmless said. “I have been a member of the Ivy Tech family since I was Mayor of Greencastle. I have seen first-hand the impact Ivy Tech has had on Hoosier students across our great state, and the difference donations to Ivy Tech Foundation have made in providing students educational opportunities that have transformed their lives.”
Harmless is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the United States Military from 1971 to 1976. As Captain, Harmless was stationed in Bamberg, Germany and Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis.
His career following his military service includes employment with Arthur Andersen & Co, Chicago, Illinois, and Howard Harmless Laundries, Greencastle, Indiana. From 1988 to 1995, he served as the mayor for the City of Greencastle. During his first term as mayor, he worked with then Ivy Tech President Jerry Lamkin to bring Ivy Tech Community College to Greencastle. During his tenure in 1991, Greencastle was honored as one of 10 All-America Cities in the United States.
“We are honored to have Mike’s leadership, vast array of professional experiences, and true passion for Ivy Tech taking our board and Foundation to the next level of success,” said John M. Murphy, president of the Ivy Tech Foundation.
“I look forward to seeing the creativity and impact this new group of leaders will have on our students, programs and campuses.”
