ISP announces promotion

MICHIGAN CITY— Indiana State Prison and Warden Ron Neal announced that Victoria Taylor assumed the duties as correctional casework manager effective June 30.
Taylor began her career as a correctional officer in 2005 and has remained a dedicated employee for the past 13 years. Additionally, Taylor holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Indiana University Northwest.
“Victoria has been an employee that we’ve kept an eye on over the years as she has always shown great potential for advancement. I am proud to be able to promote Victoria to the rank of Correctional Case Work Manager," Neal said. "I’m confident that she’ll continue to set the bar for others to follow.”
