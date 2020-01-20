Saving your plants from heaving

Winter never seems the same anymore. When I was a kid it seemed like the snowfall came in feet instead of inches. These days we spend more time going back and forth between snow and non-snow days that I have a feeling that all my plants are going to be confused soon if it doesn’t get warmer and stay warmer soon. Consistent temperatures would really be beneficial to all outdoor plants these days.
Something I can be sure of is that my plants will be heaving. As in trying to work their roots out of the ground. Of course, that could end up causing their demise, but my plants don’t seem to worry much about the real things in life, like survival.
With that being said, it would be a good idea to go out every time the snow melts, which seems to be every other day or at least every few days and check your plants. Typically, it will happen to your perennials, but shrubs and small trees are susceptible too. What you are looking for is the roots that may be lifting themselves out of the ground. Most times it is the root ball being pushed out of the ground from the freezing and thawing. If this happens, grab a shovel and dig out the planting hole a bit deeper to get your plant back into the ground.
If the ground is frozen when you go to place your plant back into the ground, dump a bucket or a gallon jug of hot water into the hole with the plant removed. That should thaw the area enough to let you get in there without having to find a pickaxe or chisel. Try to keep your plant planted still at the appropriate depth for its type. If you’re not sure, look on the stem to see where the dirt mark is and plant it that deep. Some plants have trouble if you plant them too deep, other plants will grow no matter how deep you plant them.
Now if your tree toppled or looks like it’s about to, you’ll need to take some extra steps to keep your tree from completely uprooting and falling over. I typically take a metal t-post and drive it into the ground around for feet from where the tree is. Try not to hit the roots. If your tree is larger you will need to go out further and you may need extra support posts in more places around your tree. I then take roping and loop it around the section of the tree where the branches begin and then tie it to the t-post. You will still need to dig the hole deeper and basically replant your tree, but the post and rope will hold your tree in place until the roots are anchored enough to support the tree on its own again. Once that happens, you can remove the rope and posts.
Be sure to go out and check your plants to make sure that the area around the roots isn’t causing water to pool up every time there is a thaw. That is also a good way to damage your plants. If you notice this, dig your plant out and lift it a bit higher in the soil causing the soil to mound and the water to run off and away from the roots. There are many ways to save your plants, and the way winter is going so far, it looks like we may be putting them all to use.
Check your calendars and make a note that I will be at Luhr Park on March 4 teaching folks all about my two favorite things, recycling and gardening. You can already call the County Parks at (219) 324-5855 to reserve your spot if you plan to attend.
