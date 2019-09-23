Most of us only think about the leaves falling and the air getting colder as we inch closer to autumn. I notice all of that as well, but I also keep an eye out for all the changes going on in the world of insects.
Typically, the butterflies are the first I notice as they begin their annual migrations. This past week there were hundreds of, if not more, Monarch butterflies flying along the coast of the beach in Michigan City trying to find their way south for the winter.
Out in the yard there is an awful scent lingering in the air. It doesn’t quite surpass the smell of my two bucks that are currently in full rut, but it is trying to give them some competition. This smell is like the smell of dirty, sweaty socks. Think the scent of a locker room after a game that went into double overtime on the hottest day of the year. That smell. Well that would just be the hives of the honeybees. As they pollinate the goldenrod, they always bring this smell back with them and into their hives where they are trying to stockpile their honey reserves before all of the flowers that they pollinate are killed off by the frost.
Praying mantis have always been one of my most favorite insects. I look for their egg casings during the fall, which resemble a tan Styrofoam pellet. Most of the ones I find are about knee high on shrubs and in anywhere that looks a little overgrown. Sometimes I find them much higher and attached to my trellis where I am not able to safely remove them. They are capable of overwintering, but many times their eggs hatch out too early in the spring and there are not enough insects around to keep everyone well fed. I take the casings that I find and place them in a cup in my refrigerator and leave them there until roughly the second week of May the following year. I then take them outdoors and place them all over the place in my yard.
Not only are the eggs cool, but the actual mantid are neat as well. This time of year, they are around the length of my palm to the tip of my fingers and vary in color from a limey green to a stick colored brown. I am sure everyone knows the story of how if the females are hungry that after mating, they on occasion bite the males heads off. That really does happen, not that I have witnessed the actual event, but I have found headless mantis this time of year.
I am impressed by the fact that mantis can almost turn their heads completely around. So much so that I sometimes will walk around them and make noise just to get them to spin their heads so that I can spectate. I am not aware of any other insects that do that sort of twisting.
Spiders, which are pretty much the poster insect for Halloween, are very busy making their webs these days — very large webs. Every morning when I go out to feed the goats, I come across at least a half dozen Marbled Orb Weavers which have a beautiful orange and maroon coloring to them. Garden Spiders that are the black and yellow web spinners make a neat zigzag webbing down the center of their webs.
Most people just notice the leaves falling, and the air getting colder. But if you look around, you too will be amazed with these tiny creatures that share the same space as the rest of us yet go widely unnoticed.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
