MICHIGAN CITY — Have you ever wondered what resiliency is and how it might be instilled in the area’s youth?
If so, the Center for Creative Solutions is offering an Innovaton Forum for you titled Fostering Resiliency in Our Youth on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During this fast-paced and interactive session, you will explore the 7 Cs of resilience, 10 tips for building resilience in children and teens, the connection between resiliency and stress, the importance of relationships as a resiliency skill, and much more. While open to the general public, the forum is specifically geared toward anyone working with young people.
Featured speaker is Elizabeth Adams, a La Porte County native. She serves as a research coordinator in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis.
In her role, Adams provides research support and project management on numerous research grants within the department. She also works closely with community partners involved in the initiatives. In addition, Adams is the owner of her own business, Knack and Whimsy Designs, LLC.
The Center for Creative Solutions, Inc. is the sponsor for the Dec. 19 program. It will be held at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation Building, second floor, 402 Franklin Square, in Michigan City, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The forum is made possible thanks in part to the support of the B. R. Foundation.
This event is free and includes a light lunch. To register, call (219) 861-0955, send an email to creativity52@comcast.net, or go to CenterforCreativeSolutions.com.
A non-profit organization, the Center for Creative Solutions, Inc. offers facilitation and training in many areas. Some topics include: strategic planning; health, happiness and creativity; board of directors’ governance; creativity and innovation; Creative Problem Solving; leadership; civility; conflict resolution; team building; ethics; communication; workplace issues; and resiliency. Clients include businesses, governmental agencies, non-profit and faith-based organizations and individuals. In addition to the forum, the Center sponsors World Creativity and Innovation Week in Northwest Indiana each April.
The Center for Creative Solutions, Inc., is located at 410 Franklin Square, Michigan City.
