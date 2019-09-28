Inmates get head start on finding jobs

MICHIGAN CITY — Six offenders at Indiana State Prison have taken a big step toward finding meaningful employment upon release, thanks to a partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.
ISP Warden Ron Neal said the six offenders have graduated with certifications from Ivy Tech, receiving the certificates for completion of basic electricity and electric motors vocational courses.
Each course included six weeks of classroom and hands-on training.
“This was our first group of offenders to complete the new courses with Ivy Tech and we currently have plans for three additional cohorts,” Neal said. “I am very pleased with our partnership with Ivy Tech to offer these courses and look forward to increasing job training readiness programs for offenders approaching their release dates.”
Neal called the program a good thing for the prison and even better for the inmates.
“Another great thing about these programs is offenders can complete the six-week course here while incarcerated, and continue that career path with Ivy Tech upon release to help them obtain truly meaningful employment.”
The students also felt the courses will increase their opportunities and give them gainful employment upon release.
“By completing this class I will have the opportunity to enroll at any Ivy Tech Community College when released from prison because the classes directly transfer to outside credits,” student Diaz said.
Rolando Gonzales, electrical instructor, said, “The students did a terrific job with no safety issues and finished all the projects assigned.”
The students also said Gonzales did a wonderful job in presenting practicum and text book activities.
The program, part of Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda, “trains men at the Indiana State Prison in high-priority industries and in-demand, high-paying jobs with the ultimate goal of aligning them with gainful employment in the industry upon release,” Neal said.
Indiana’s correctional facilities currently house about 27,000 offenders and more than 90 percent will eventually be released back into communities, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
