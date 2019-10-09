ICS announces October events

WESTVILLE — The Indepedent Cat Society is hosting a series of events for October.
First, ICS has announced its annual Meowloween is back.
Adopt two cats or kittens for $75. All ICS kitties have been spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and vetted, microchipped, and more. Note, ICS does not do same-day adoptions. An application and review process is required.
ICS Adoption Hours:
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 1 to 4 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
n ICS TNR Project presents The Cat Rescuers on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the AMC Showplace, 100 Meijer Drive, Michigan City.
This is a one-night-only screening. After the film, ICS invite you to join Jodi Dusek, the TNR leader for a Q&A and information on how you can become an advocate for TNR. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the ICS/TNR Project.
Note that ticket sales must be reached for this event to take place. If ticket sales are not met the screening will not be held and you will not be charged. Ticket link: https://www.tugg.com/events/the-cat-rescuers-btqu
n Cat’s Meow Gala on Oct. 12 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City.
Join the Independent Cat Society as they celebrate helping homeless cats find happy, healthy forever homes in Northwest Indiana. Some features of the evening include a silent auction, raffle items, gift card pull, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://catsociety.org/gala.html
n Fall Feral Food & Shelter Drive, Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville.
The ICS/TNR Project will be hosting a food and shelter drive to benefit cats in the community. These items will help community cats get through the winter months.
Items Needed:
Wet and dry cat food (any brand)
Styrofoam coolers of larger size
Heated water bowls
Heated houses
Mylar rolls
Straw
You may bring your items to the event or make arrangements for drop off in advance.
At the event, ICS will be discussing the importance of feeding and sheltering community cats in the winter months. Learn how to build shelters out of Styrofoam coolers, how heated water bowls work, and the importance of extra calories in the winter.
Dispensing of the items will take place after 7 p.m. All cats that will be recipients of these items are required to have gone through the TNR program, spay/neutered on your own, or arrangements need to be made for their TNR.
n Black Cat Strut 5k Trail Run and Non-Competitive 5k Walk on Oct. 27 starting at 9 a.m. The run will take place at Red Mill County Park in La Porte. Online sign-up at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21393/black-cat-strut-trail-5k-runwalk
The Independent Cat Society is a no-kill cat shelter and as a non-profit 501(c)(3), is funded almost entirely through membership fees, adoption fees, fundraising events, and the generous tax-deductible gifts of caring individuals, like you. The shelter is operated primarily by volunteers and does not receive any government funding. The shelter is in Westville, at the northeast corner of U.S. 6 and County Line Road. For GPS, use 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville.
For more information, call (219) 785-4936 or email shelter@catsociety.org. Additional information about other upcoming events, as well as other ways that you can help ICS can be found on their website, www.catsociety.org and Facebook, www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.