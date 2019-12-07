ICS announces adoption promotion, events

WESTVILLE — The Independent Cat Society has announced their current adoption promotions and events.
Two cats or kittens can be adopted for $75. All ICS kitties have been spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and vetted, microchipped, and more. They do not do same-day adoptions. An application and review process is required.
ICS adoption hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Upcoming events include:
ICS Holiday Open House: Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. Located at the shelter, 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville.
Kick-off the holiday season with ICS! Join us for our annual Holiday Open House. Take in the holiday decor throughout the shelter, visit with the cats and kittens, and learn more about what we do.
There will be refreshments, a bake sale, raffles, cat toys, catnip and more! Donations of canned cat food (Friskies pate, Fancy Feast), dry food, treats, paper plates, paper towels, laundry detergent and other essential items are always appreciated! The kitties would also appreciate new toys for the holidays.
Holiday Gift Wrapping at Barnes & Noble: Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 150 Silhavy Road, Suite 120, Valparaiso.
Do you love the holidays, but not all the wrapping that comes with it? Let ICS help! Come to Barnes & Noble on Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and let us wrap your in-store purchases! Your donation will support our kitties.
Semi-Annual Used Book Sale: Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Valparaiso, 108 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
Book lovers unite! It is time for our semi-annual used book sale. Come stock up on your favorites. Browse hundreds of books, enter raffles, baked goods, food, ICS Merchandise, cat toys and more.
For more information, call (219) 785-4936 or email shelter@catsociety.org. Additional information about other upcoming events, as well as other ways that you can help ICS can be found at www.catsociety.org and Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.