MICHIGAN CITY — Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. will be the culminating event of the Art In Nature series, the third annual Hunters Moon Dance Happening.
Kristina Isabelle curates this site specific walking performance and this year has added in a one week residency with the artists to collaboratively create the work together with community engagement activities.
The featured artists are Jenn Freeman (Po’Chop), a performance artist and choreographer who is a current Chicago Dancemakers Forum lab artist; Precious Jennings, a movement artist exploring the spinning wheel as her inspiration; Megan Scheenberger, a movement artist; Amelia Charter is bringing her unique quilts to the mix; and opera singer and movement artist Julian Otis will be among the three musicians sonically activating Hunters Moon.
Angel Bat Dawid describes herself as a clarinettist, composer and “spiritual jazz soothsayer,” and Wilson Tanner Smith rounds out the trio on his cello. Also joining the group and facilitating a visual world for the artists is Andy Bellomo, a mixed media artist, applying her perspective with stained glass, paint and glass etching. Norman Long sound designer and musician, will DJ the bonfire dance party.
Tryon Farm Institute and Kristina Isabelle Dance are partnering to allow artists a chance to explore the ecological environment to develop their work as well as to introduce the public to new artistic experiences based in nature.
This performance is outside and will require walking – wear appropriate footwear and layers. Flashlights recommended.
Suggested donations: $20 adults / $10 kids.
BBQ Party sponsored by the GW Tryon Farm B&B - $10 per person
If you need an ADA accommodation, call (614) 638-6186
All performances at Tryon Farm, 1500 Tryon Road, Michigan City.
