La PORTE – La Porte Hospital offers a variety of diabetes education and programs to the community, some free of charge. Classes are as follows:
Diabetes Support Group
This free Diabetes Support Group provides a place for those with diabetes and their support team to share ideas, experiences, and problems related to diabetes. The group meets from 11 a.m.-noon on the fourth Monday of the month in the Heart & Vascular Center First Floor Conference Room, 901 Lincoln Way, La Porte, or 11 a.m.-noon on the fourth Tuesday of the month in the First Floor Conference Room at Starke Hospital, 102 E. Culver Road, Knox. Call (219) 326-2478 for more details.
Pre-Diabetes Individual Appointments
Come learn about the risk factors for diabetes and steps to manage pre-diabetes. This information is perfect for individuals who may have had an abnormal blood sugar reading, or whose doctors have expressed concerns about the possibility of developing diabetes. Call (219) 326-2478 for more details.
Diabetes Self-Management Classes
This is a comprehensive program to empower you to control your own health. A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Classes begin at the start of each month and continue for four weeks. Classes are offered from 9-11:30 a.m. on Mondays or 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Call (219) 326-2478 for more details.
Individual Appointments
A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Appointments may be made with either a certified diabetes educator or registered dietitian depending on your treatment method and needs: insulin, injectable, gestational diabetes, continuous glucose monitoring and nutritional education. Call (219) 326-2478 for more details.
