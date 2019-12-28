MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO’s seventh annual Hope for the Holidays initiative enabled employees to give back to communities throughout northern Indiana this holiday season.
During this year’s campaign, NIPSCO raised and donated $82,000 to benefit various nonprofit organizations to help support their individual missions. The organizations utilized the funds for events ranging from community holiday celebrations to “Shop with a Cop” activities to providing holiday meals for those in need.
The recipients included:
• Carmelite Home
• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana
• Kokomo Rescue Mission
• La Porte County Sheriff’s Department
• St. Joseph County FOP Lodge 155
• Plymouth FOP Lodge 195
• St. Jude House
• Salvation Army of Porter County
• United Way of Miami County
NIPSCO also held its annual ChristNIPSCOmarket at its Merrillville headquarters this year, featuring candy, cookie and cake sales, a silent auction, games and more for employees. All proceeds from the event went to buy toys and wish list items for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
NIPSCO is proud to announce that this year’s Hope for the Holidays campaign helped collect 1,871 toys and necessities, making it the largest NIPSCO toy drive ever.
“Our Hope for the Holidays campaign is a perennial favorite with our 3,000 employees,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of public affairs. “We’re proud to support and give back to the community throughout the year, however it’s especially important to NIPSCO and our employees to support those in need during the holiday season.”
Other holiday fundraising activities included a cornhole tournament with proceeds helping to provide holiday meals for area families, and an annual t-shirt sale competition between the NIPSCO gas and electric teams where all money went to charity.
For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves the community, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.
