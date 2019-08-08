La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, will present the 14th annual Hoosier Star competition on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
Ten finalists will be competing for the title of Hoosier Star after winning a preliminary round this past March. Hoosier Star is divided into two categories: Youth - 17 and under and Adult - 18 and older.
The finalists are:
YOUTH DIVISION
Jamileh Cornejo - La Porte
Joseph Giuliani - La Porte
Rebecca Lane - Portage
Ella Moon - Crown Point
Raul Palma - La Porte
ADULT DIVISION
Laura Carns - Hebron
Billy Cox - Hobart
Clara Hooton - New Carlisle
Tim Hester - Wheatfield
Joseph Stewart - Michigan City
These 10 finalists will compete, in their division, for the title of 2019 Hoosier Star. The Adult winner receives $1,000. The Youth winner receives $500. Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Alastair Willis.
“I am thrilled to be back collaborating with the LCSO and fantastic state-wide talent for this year’s Hoosier Star," said Willis.
The 2019 Hoosier Star competition is made possible with generous support from Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, La Porte Hospital and V. Michael and Cherri Drayton.
Tickets available online at www.HOOSIERSTAR.com or at one of our ticket outlets:
Roxy Music Shop, 1012 Lincoln Way, La Porte
La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1010 Ridge S., La Porte
La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau/Marquette Mall, 4072 S. Franklin St., Michigan City
Tickets: General Admission ($15) and Children 12 and Under ($5).
Indiana Deli, Ivy Tech, Little’s Chocolates and a cash bar will be available. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.