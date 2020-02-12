WESTVILLE — Westville High School has announced their honor rolls for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Honor Rolls
Amanda Haverstick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged with trafficking meth at Indiana State Prison
- Man found dead at scene of off-road-vehicle crash
- Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Blue Chip garage committed suicide
- 'Our kind of food'
- Michigan City opts out of $2.3M lead remediation grant
- Gerron gets two years for firing gun at Michigan City home
- Snow on tap before Arctic blast brings coldest temps of year
- Traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road leads to pot seizure
- New Prairie’s Emily Graves honored as Indiana volunteer of the year
- City officials discuss Park Street improvements, proposed Tipton overpass
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest Local News
- Remember When
- Sudents earn medals at ISSMA Solo and Ensemble Contest
- Area Briefs
- New roof installed for shelter for troubled youth in Michigan City
- McClory ordained, installed as fifth Bishop of Gary
- La Porte PADS helping local homeless population get back on its feet
- Traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road leads to pot seizure
- Driver killed when car strikes disabled semi
- Michigan City man arrested on drug charges
- Stabosz announces candidacy for La Porte County Auditor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.