History on Tap features Kubik

MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion's first installment in the 2019-20 History on Tap lecture series is Sept. 5.
The guest speaker for September is Matt Kubik, retired architecture professor and church historian for Trinity Episcopal Church in Michigan City.
Kubik will facilitate a lecture titled: “Rome: The Politics of Architecture.” The talk is from 6 to 8 p.m. and is held in the theatre room at the Barker Mansion.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Root beer and ginger beer will be served. History on Tap takes place on the first Thursday of the month from September to May.
For more information, call the Barker Mansion at (219) 873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City.
