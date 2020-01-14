Helping feathered friends and other animals in the winter

Even though we have been enduring what I would consider a mild winter, we still need to look out for our feathered friends.
This time of year is when berries and food for birds is getting more and more harder to find. When we start getting the backlog of snow that we missed out on so far this year, it will be even harder for all wildlife to find enough to eat and water to drink.
I especially enjoy being able to share my world with all the outdoor creatures. But I do realize that, as a human that knows animals may be having trouble finding food, I need to help. I have a handful of bird feeders full of thistle, sunflower and other mixed types of bird seeds and I hang a few suet feeders out there as well. I also leave as much brush as I can standing for the winter to provide extra cover for the animals.
My daughters are also always huge fans of helping animals everywhere, so they enjoy helping me make homemade suet from time to time. We take a large stockpot and a couple of jars of peanut butter that we melt down. Once the peanut butter is melted, we mix in a scoop at a time of bird seed and mix it up so that everything is coated well with the peanut butter.
During the winter, birds need lots of protein to keep them going and peanut butter is perfect for supplying just that. I use paper muffin liners and scoop the bird seed mix into them. Once full, I place them in the refrigerator or outside on a table so that they can solidify and then I place them throughout the yard all through the rest of winter. Sometimes we use bacon fat in place of the peanut butter, which would be helpful if you or someone that is helping you has a nut allergy.
As far as the deer and squirrels out there, whenever we get a huge snow, I take some of those large foil pans from the dollar store and fill them with corn and sunflower seeds. I also am sure to fill up containers full of water and keep it refilled so that there is always fresh water available. Luckily there is a small wetland in the field behind us that poses less of a chance of the wildlife meeting people, but it doesn’t hurt to supplement that with clean water in my containers.
In the past I have set up cameras that are movable to keep an eye on different areas of my yard, like when my hogs use to get loose or when my chickens were being attacked by unknown creatures. I was always amazed at how many other animals cross through during the night and even during the day that I never happen to see on my own. There are plenty of animals out there that are more than capable of fending for their selves, but I try to make winter a little bit easier.
Once spring comes and the plants start growing again and they are off to find their own feed again, I try to make sure that they don’t become overly dependent on me and that they also don’t ever become tame and lose their fear of people. My goal is to help them to survive which is something I think we can all make at least a little effort to help on.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
