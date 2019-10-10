Health Fair returns to QAS

MICHGIAN CITY — Local medical and health experts will offer presentations as part of a free community health fair on Saturday.
The second annual event takes place in the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City. The fair runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., with vendors and presentations scheduled throughout the day.
A SoulCore Prayer and Exercise class will kick off the event at 8 a.m., led by certified instructor Amy O’Donnell. The class is free of charge, and participants are asked to bring a mat and light weights. No experience is needed for the class.
Scheduled presentations include Question, Persuade and Refer: three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide at 9:15 a.m., Narcan Training at 10:30 a.m., Fit Kids at 11:45 a.m. and Mental Health at 1 p.m.
A Red Cross Blood Drive, flu vaccinations from Walgreens, blood pressure and pulse oximeters checks, lead protection information, lung cancer awareness material and healthy shakes from Juice Plus will be part of the day.
The Legacy Center, attached to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, is located at 1719 Barker Ave., Michigan City, Indiana. For more information, contact Health and Wellness Ministry leader Bruce Garwood at bgarwood2@hotmail.com.
