MICHIGAN CITY — Friendship Botanic Gardens will host its annual Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes for a night of family-friendly scares set in the winding nature trails of Friendship Botanic Gardens. There will be trick-or-treat stations located along the Haunted Trails loop, a bonfire, face painting, crafts, games and food and beverages available from Up N Smoke.
Families are also welcome to explore the Gardens. Major attractions include the ArcelorMittal Children’s Garden, which includes a playground set, a whimsical cabin and the Garden of Senses.
Admission for adults and children 12 and over is $5; admission for children under 12 is $2.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information contact us at (219) 878-9885, info@friendshipgardens.org or visit our Facebook event page.
