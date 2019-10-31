MICHIGAN CITY — Hundreds of families got an early start to their Halloween celebrations during the annual Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest on Oct. 12 at Friendship Botanic Gardens.
Children and parents spent the afternoon playing Halloween-themed games, participating in pumpkin decorating, face painting and trick-or-treating around the trails of the Gardens.
The kids got to trick-or-treat at 12 treat stations around the winding trails on the grounds, with each station featuring different themed scares.
Guests also enjoyed macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, sloppy Joe’s and hot chocolate from the Up N Smoke food truck, while warming up around a bonfire.
The next family event at Friendship Botanic Gardens is the Native American Celebration and Thanksgiving Day Turkey Walk on Nov. 28 from 11-4 p.m.
Children will have the chance to take part in a turkey scavenger hunt through the gardens and nature trails; enjoy the Native American Heritage Garden; and get a first-hand look at Indigenous Peoples’ cooking techniques as a garden educator demonstrates the cooking of traditional pumpkin stew over an open flame.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12 in Michigan City. For more information, call (219) 878-9885, email info@friendshipgardens.org, or visit the Facebook event page.
