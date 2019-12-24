While it is entirely too cold outdoors for anything to be blooming, there are a few blooming indoor plants that are popular this time of year.
For as long as I can remember, my grandma has grown Christmas cactus, amaryllis and even a poinsettia here and there among her many indoor plants. It never fails that come Christmas time she has them all in bloom in a rainbow of colors.
I’ve always had trouble with indoor plants myself, but Christmas cactus and amaryllis are easy enough for even me to give them a whirl.
First you need to obtain your stock. So, whether you receive an already grown plant and just need to keep it maintained and alive or if you are starting your own plant, you’ll need a cutting from an already growing plant if you would like a Christmas cactus. If you are trying for an amaryllis, you will need to obtain a bulb.
Many stores sell bulbs as well as started plants. Any garden center that has an indoor plant area, think houseplants and cactus, should also have amaryllis bulbs and Christmas cactus available.
If you start from a cutting you will need a container with drainage to place your growing medium into. Christmas cactus prefers a mix of half compost and have gritty material such as fine gravel. Mix those together and fill your planting container about half full. Take your cutting and place it so that the cut side is touching the soil, then gently fill the rest of your container with your potting mix. You’ll want the cut part of your cutting buried a good inch or two. Roots will form shortly thereafter and you will begin to see new growth once those roots start pushing out.
At that point you will know that your plants are happy. Once growing, be sure not to overwater as Christmas cactus is drought tolerant.
When starting amaryllis, you’ll need a medium size pot to hold one bulb. Your planting mix for these needs to be half peat moss and part compost. Begin by filling your pot halfway with your soil mix and tamp it lightly into the bottom of the pot. Place your bulb, with the root side facing down and then fill in with the rest of your potting mix until only an inch or so of the top of the bulb is exposed. Be sure to keep soil and moisture away from the top of the bulb to avoid fungal issues. Water to the sides of the pots when watering and not directly over the top of the bulb. Water once to twice a week indoors, and once a week in the summer outdoors.
In order to have your amaryllis bloom in time for Christmas you will need to start it growing between Nov. 1 and 14. Both types of plants will benefit by being placed in front of a sunny window. Christmas cactus will bloom once the days begin getting shorter and the nights longer. Some folks go as far as to ensure that they get twelve hours of darkness each day by covering them with a sheet or towel to block the light or by moving them into a closet and then using artificial light to keep them on schedule through the winter.
My favorite part about these two winter blooming plants are all the amazing colors they come in. Last year my daughters and I found a candy cane colored striped one that we gifted to my grandma.
I can almost guarantee that her home will be in full bloom any day now with these beauties. If you are looking for last minute gift ideas try one of these plants that will brighten up the dull days of winter and bring appreciation form the recipient for a gift that will continue to grow.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
