Glowing Lights Nights return to mansion

MICHIGAN CITY — Christmas tree lights will be the only source of illumination during Barker Mansion’s annual Glowing Lights Nights on Dec. 14, 21 and 28 from 4-6 p.m.
The public is invited to take a self-guided tour of all three floors of the historic home, which has been decorated for the holiday season by local non-profit groups. Following a walk through the mansion, guests can vote for their favorite of 11 Christmas trees; the winning non-profit group will receive a cash prize to help further their mission.
“Glowing Lights Nights have become a tradition for us,” said Interim Director Jessica Rosier. “A 35,000 square-foot mansion is made cozy through the warmth of the twinkling lights.”
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. The 38-room mansion was built by freight car industrialist and philanthropist John H. Barker in the early 1900s.
Cost for the event is $8 per adult and $5 per senior or youth, ages 15 and under. Reservations are not necessary for Glowing Lights Nights. Visit www.BarkerMansion.com for details.
