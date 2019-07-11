'Gatsby' returns to Friendship Botanic Gardens

MICHIGAN CITY — The third annual Gatsby at the Gardens returns to Friendship Botanic Gardens on July 27 from 6-9 p.m.
Enjoy a speakeasy evening set in the 1920s and 1930s. Guests will have the option to dress in 1920s apparel and enjoy cocktails, dance, play lawn games while listening to live jazz music or take a stroll through the gardens.
Tickets are $45 each and are available for purchase via Eventbrite at http://www.friendshipgardens.org/gatsby-at-the-gardens/. Advanced purchase is recommended, as tickets at the door the day of the event will be available for $55.
Each ticket includes your choice of four cocktail samples, beer samples from a local brewer or light appetizers. A cash bar with beer and wine will be available. No refunds. This is a 21+ event. Must have a valid ID in order to enter.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information, call (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
