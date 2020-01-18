Gardening show coming to Purdue

VALPARAISO — The 16th annual Gardening Show sponsored by Purdue University Cooperative Extension and its Porter County Master Gardeners will be held Jan. 25 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year's theme is "2020 Vision for Your Garden." To focus in on 20/20 vision, the Gardeners are partnering with the Valparaiso Lions Club, whose Recycle for Sight program helps improve the vision of people in need, the Extension said in a release.
Bring prescription or over-the-counter reading glasses (no sunglasses or cases) to the show. The Lions Club will collect them for later distribution.
A Seed & Bulb Exchange will also take place. Your $10 paid admission (cash or check) includes free Seed & Bulb Exchange tickets. Organizers are working to open the show with an inventory of 12,000 packets of seed and an assortment of canna and daffodil bulbs.
Scheduled speakers for the event will include:
Room 1
9 a.m. Janet Macunovich – Best Foot Forward: Ideas for Entry Gardens
10 a.m. Jo Ellen Myers Sharp – Annuals: A Lot of Color for the Coin
11 a.m. Janet Macunovich – Plant it Well, Even if the Roots Aren’t Right
12 p.m. Barb Balgoyen – New and Underused Perennials
1 p.m. Steve Sass – Spring Woodland Wildflowers
2 p.m. Todd Jacobson – Intriguing Woody Bones for the Perennial Border
Room 2
10 a.m. Damien Appel – Succession Planting for Extended Harvest (Beans, Lettuce and Cucumbers)
11 a.m. Chas Minnemeyer – Hardscapes
12 p.m. Damien Appel – Post Harvest for Your Veggies (How to Keep Them in Premium Condition)
1 p.m. Jonas Zimmerman – Floral Arranging Demonstration
2 p.m. Michael Kobe – Tips and Techniques for Flower Photography
The show will also include:
• Demonstrations - hands on "how to" topics on basic gardening skills.
• More than 125 exhibitor and vendor booths with products and services for and about gardens and gardening.
• Garden photography contest. (See our website for rules)
• Gently used gardening books and magazines. Bargains begin at 25 cents each (while supplies last.)
• Children's Corner educational activities
• Catered dining service
• The chance to win one of five $100 cash door prizes
• Discounted hotel rate for overnight guests.
For more info visit http://www.pcgarden.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.