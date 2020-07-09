Friendship Botanic Gardens to host program on butterflies

MICHIGAN CITY — On Sunday, July 26, beginning at 2 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens will host a free educational program dedicated to monarch butterflies.
Families will have the chance to learn about the life cycle of monarch butterflies and how they can personally assist in boosting the butterfly populations from landscape horticulturist and monarch butterfly expert, Dolly Foster.
