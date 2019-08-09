MICHIGAN CITY — On Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens will be hosting the Lyric Opera of Chicago, as some of the biggest names in Chicago’s arts and culture scene will preview their 2019-20 season.
The event will include performances by Chicago Lyric Opera artists Kimberly Jones, Maia Surace, Cornelius Johnson and others who are returning to Friendship Botanic Gardens. The program will include arias from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” “Puccini Madame Butterfly” and Broadway favorites “Porgy and Bess,” “42nd Street,” “Showboat” and for the first time, “Hamilton!”
General admission tickets are available on Eventbrite for $45. They will also be sold at the door the day of the event. Premium seating tickets are already sold out.
Light appetizers are included with each ticket. A cash bar with beer and wine will also be on site.
All proceeds contribute to the continued restoration and maintenance of Friendship Botanic Gardens.
The performance will begin promptly at 4 p.m. Arrive at 3 p.m. for wine, beer, other beverages and light appetizers while taking a stroll through the 105-acres of gardens, trails and meadows.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information call (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.