Friendship Botanic Gardens to host Bug Safari

MICHIGAN CITY — On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Friendship Botanic Gardens will host a Bug Safari, which is a free afternoon of invertebrate adventures in the diverse natural habitats found throughout the 105-acre garden.
Families can discover a hidden world of marvelous mini-beasts living all around us while viewing live creepy-crawlies.
Bring your nets and magnifying glasses to learn about the crucial roles insects play in our lives through hands-on, children’s craft activities.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information, call 219-878-9885 or visitwww.friendshipgardens.org.
