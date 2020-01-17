Freemasons of La Porte install officers for 2020

La PORTE — Dion Diakis was installed the 126rd Worshipful Master of Excelsior #41, Free and Accepted Masons of the state of Indiana at the La Porte Masonic Temple on Dec. 14, 2019 as he leads the lodge into its 182nd year of existence.
He succeeds Joseph H. Villarreal, PM who held the position for the previous year.
Other officers installed include Senior Warden: Todd M Saboff, Junior Warden: Brad E. Morrie, Treasurer: Lewis J. Kyes Jr., PM, Secretary: James Koontz PM, Senior Deacon: Kevin G. Schascheck I, Junior Deacon: Aaron Cleek, Chaplain: Robert F. Clark, Senior Steward: Ryan Baker, Junior Steward: Tom McAlpine, Tyler: Doug L. Masterson, PM and Marshal: James L. Dove, PM 33rd.
Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity. It is comprised of adult men (18 years and older) of good character from every country, religion, race, age, income, education and opinion, who believe in a Supreme Being.
Its body of knowledge and system of ethics is based on the belief that each man has a responsibility to improve himself while being devoted to his family, faith, country and fraternity.
Freemasonry (often simplified to “Masonry”) enhances and strengthens the character of the individual man by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, education, and leadership based on the three ancient Masonic tenets: Brotherly Love, Relief and Truth. Indiana Freemasonry is the second largest group of Freemasons in the country and continually strives to “make good men better.”
Excelsior 41 was chartered in 1838. The stated meetings of the lodge are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. For more information, contact lodge secretary James Koontz PM at (219) 476-5948. The lodge is located at 820 Jefferson Ave., La Porte.
