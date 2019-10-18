MICHIGAN CITY — Non-profit groups can utilize a free meeting space at the historic Barker Mansion, where the lower level was recently renovated, and two rooms designated as community spaces.
“The mansion was donated to the city in 1968 by heiress Catherine Barker,” interim director Jessica Rosier said. “One of Catherine’s wishes was to see her childhood home used by the greater community as a gathering space to share ideas, innovations and collaborations.”
The Purdue Room features exhibits detailing the time period when the mansion was an extension campus, and capacity is 31. The Industrial Room features large-scale prints of the Haskell and Barker Freight Car Factory workers, and capacity is 12. Both are handicap accessible via stair lift.
“Groups are welcome to bring in beverages and food to make their meeting enjoyable,” rental liaison Anthony Holt said. “We typically offer out the space in two-hour time blocks and can be flexible with time and day of the week.”
Non-profits wishing to utilize the space can call (219) 873-1520 or aholt@emichigancity.com.
