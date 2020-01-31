Franciscan Health Michigan City seeks Welcome Center volunteers

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City is seeking dependable and friendly volunteers to staff the hospital’s Welcome Center.
Volunteers are sought for morning and afternoon shifts, Monday through Friday. Among the duties in the Welcome Center are greeting all individuals entering the hospital, assisting individuals to testing areas, patient rooms and physician offices, and delivering gifts and flowers to patients and staff members.
