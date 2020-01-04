Footlight to present 'A Night at the Opera'

MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players of Michigan City will present two performances of “A Night at the Opera” featuring talents from Michigan City’s Monday Musicale. This opera gala will raise money to benefit drama and musical education scholarships for both Monday Musicale and Footlight Players.
The program will include arias, duets, and ensemble numbers from the operas “Don Giavanni,” “The Magic Flute,” “L’Eliser D’Amore,” Rigoletto,” “Lakeme,” “L’Enfant Prodigue,” Rasalka,” “Thais,” “Pique-Dame,” “Zaza,” “Madam Butterfly,” “The Consul,” “Love Never Dies,” “Aida” and “Rent.”
Performing and Mistress of Ceremonies for this event is Candace Archer. She is joined on stage by Deborah Beien, Emma Blanchard, Howard Brenneman, Frank Casorio, Kathy Chase, Kathi R. Jones, Krystal Levi, Joe Stewart and Lena Levi on Violin. The vocalists will be accompanied by Lee Meyer.
Show-dates and times are Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St. in the heart of Michigan City. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Footlight Theatre is an 80 seat venue, so reservations are strongly recommended.
You can make reservations by either going online at www.footlightplayers.org and click on reservations or by calling the Footlight Theatre box office at (219) 874-4035. If you have any further questions or for information about either group, call Lee Meyer at (219) 874-5278.
