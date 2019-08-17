Footlight Players return to 'Doublewide' for latest comedy

MICHIGAN CITY — Footlight Players invite you to come-on down and visit the teeniest town in Texas. The destination is "Doublewide, Texas," a town consisting of 6 mobile homes, doublewides of course, and a collection of the wackiest characters in the U.S.A.
"Doublewide, Texas" will be presented Sept. 6-8 and 12-15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
You’ll meet Big Ethel Satterwhite (Diana Hirsch) the town’s LVN who doesn’t always see eye to eye with the mayor of the nearest city, Tugaloo. Then there is the Crumpler family consisting of Norwayne “Baby” Crumpler (Andrew Vendl) who just became the town’s licensed Septician, his mama, Caprice (Laura Meyer) who envisions herself becoming the next Hollywood sensation and the slightly more normal, daughter Joveeta (Emma Blanchard) who just wants to move away from all the craziness and start a new life as a Cruise Director. We are introduced to the head waitress at Bronco Betty’s Buffeteria and the unluckiest in love single gal, Georgia Dean Rudd (Dee Piotrowski) who befriends a down-on-her-luck stranger from Oregon, Lark Barken (Di Younce). There can’t only be fun-loving characters in town so we will meet these three who are trying to double-cross Doublewide, Heywood Sloggett (David Mikolajczyk) who is doing his best at having his neighbor’s land annexed, the self-professed God’s-gift-to-women, Lomax Tanner (Jay Swindell) and the mayor’s shrewish wife, Starla Pudney (Danielle Bilderback).
Footlight is proud to produce another comedy by the playwrights, Jones, Hope and Wooten. The group has had success with their other titles such as "Dearly Beloved," "Christmas Belles," "Southern Hospitality," "The Dixie Swim Club," and last year’s sellout performances of the award winning "A Doublewide, Texas Christmas."
The play is directed by Robert W. Komendera. He is joined this time around by a crew including Debbie Bartholomew (Assistant Director), Joe Blanchard (Production Manager), Floyd Colosky (Set Designer), Joy Davidson (Prop Mistress and Stage Dresser), Sharon Kienitz (Costume Designer), Chris West (Lighting Designer), Declan Rice (Sound Designer), and David Wilkes will design all the “big-hair” and flamboyant makeup.
Footlight suggests you make your reservations as soon as possible. Footlight Theater is an 80 seat, intimate theater located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old or younger. Footlight Players discourages lap babies attending. The price of admission can be made at the box-office on the night of the performance. Credit cards are not accepted at this time.
To make reservations please call the theater hot-line at (219) 874-4035 and leave a message and a Footlight Players representative will call back or reserve seats online by clicking the reservation box on the website at FootlightPlayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.