MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players will produce the musical 'Gypsy' on March 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22.
The director is Laura Meyer, the music/vocal director is Lee Meyer and choreographer is Lane Grote.
Audition dates are Jan. 5 and 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. The auditions are open to all ages.
The show calls for a cast of children, teenagers and adults.
At the auditions you will be asked to do cold readings from the script, and to bring along a musical selection. An accompanist will be on hand. If auditioning for a dance role, wear appropriate footwear.
This show is family friendly and is expected to be a sell out production.
For more information, call Laura Meyer at (219) 874-5278 or (219) 873-6040.
