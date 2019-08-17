MICHIGAN CITY — Director, Tony J. Thomas will be holding auditions for Footlight Players second show of the season.
The hilarious comedy, "Last of the Red Hot Lovers", is Footlight's attempt to pay homage to the late Neil Simon, said to be America’s foremost playwright.
The action of the play revolves around a middle-aged restaurant owner, Barney Cashman, who is trying his best to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late. The audience gets to laugh out loud as they watch his three failed attempts to play the Lothario role. First we meet Elaine Navazio, a foul-mouthed bundle of neurosis, then sweet kooky Bobbi Michelle a 20-ish actress who is just a shot away from stardom, and last, but definitely not least is the gloomy, depressed housewife, Jeanette Fisher.
Director Tony J. Thomas, along with his Assistant, David Mikolajczyk and Production Manager, Bobbi Ann Lauritsen, are looking for one male actor who appears to be middle aged and three women ranging from the age of 20-ish to middle-age. The remainder of the crew is Floyd Colosky (set Designer), Chris Whybrew (Scenic Artist), Lara West (Stage Dresser), Laura Meyer (Costumes), Anthony Holt (Light Designer), Declan Rice (Sound Designer) and Veronica Thomas (hair and make-up).
Auditions will be held at The Footlight Theater located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City on Sept. 8 and 9 from 6-8 p.m. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.
For more information, call the theater at (219) 874-4035, leave a message and a Footlight representative will call back as soon as possible.
