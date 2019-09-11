La PORTE — The women of the La Porte First United Methodist Church are gearing up for their Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event is in its sixth year and has grown to feature more than 100 artists and crafters from Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. Visitors can browse their top-of-the-line items inside three buildings and not worry about the weather. There is ample parking and all structures are handicapped accessible. Admission and parking are free.
New to the show this year is Jim Lothary, owner of Hawksglen Carvings. His realistic wood carvings of songbirds, shorebirds, owls, fish and other critters native to Michiana are expected to impress visitors. And he is donating the proceeds of his sales to the Wounded Warriors Project.
After shopping or in-between your browsing, you can rest at the eating area and enjoy a lunch or treat yourself to a slice of pie. The La Porte County Fairgrounds is located at 2581 W. Ind. 2, in La Porte.
For more information, call 362-2443.
