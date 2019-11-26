Finding the perfect place

It has been an exciting fall over at Sunkissed and with that came a big move for us and all the animals.
It took awhile to find the perfect place, and by perfect, I mean trying to find somewhere in La Porte County with three or more acres so that the goats could move and not get in trouble by any county zoning restrictions. In La Porte County you need to have three acres or more in order to have any type of livestock, and it seems most homes for sale are two acres or smaller.
After months of searching we found an old dairy cow farm that was built in 1860 and loaded with what I call character. Heck, it even has its own outhouse (which I plan to investigate how to legally fill in the spring).
Luckily, I have great friends that helped me to move fencing and my sister to help me put it all back up again. And with that, we moved 11 goats, 12 rabbits, 20 some chickens, two ducks, two barn cats and our livestock guardian Great Pyrenees Bell.
I knew it required a lot of work to move when you only had a house to deal with, but moving the contents of a house and farm are beyond exhausting. However, now that everything has been moved, I am ready for a fresh start and plan to have my garden figured out by springtime, and the pastures ready to be used for rotational grazing. And of course, Lexi and Mia will be finding different ways to make things even better.
Since we are animal lovers, our tortoise and two indoor cats moved with us as well. Mia also adopted a rescue Texas Heeler that needed rehomed and now we have Navi to keep us entertained daily. So far, she seems like a good little dog that will keep us on our toes.
I like to keep things as chemical free as possible, so it was interesting for me to learn that some essential oils are harmful for dogs to be around. I clean with all sorts of different plant-based oils and figured, since they were plant based and natural, that they were nontoxic to everyone. It turns out that tea tree is one of the leading causes of essential oil toxicity in dogs. Tea tree, the very scent that can instantly clear my sinuses could harm our little four-legged pals.
Other popular oils that are harmful are cloves, garlic, hyssop, juniper, oregano, savory, tansy, wintergreen and wormwood.
There are some essential oils that are safe to use around our pets. Those are cedarwood atlas, chamomile, clary sage, ginger grass, and marjoram.
According to Whole Dog Journal, Cedarwood atlas helps with circulation and to deter fleas, German chamomile helps with allergic reactions and skin irritations. Roman Chamomile helps with teething pain and is calming, eucalyptus radiata is the gentlest of eucalyptus varieties and can be diffused as a room cleaner, deodorizer, and flea repellent. Ginger helps with motion sickness and indigestion. Lavendar augustifolia acts as a central nervous system sedative and helps animals relax. Sweet orange oil, peppermint, rose, are also beneficial in different ways for animals.
Now that I know all of that, I am going to go through my oils and make sure to mark the ones that are dog friendly so that I don’t have to look them up every time I go to clean something.
And now that we are moved and have started unpacking, I realize that we will have the whole winter, which I usually dread, to get organized before the busy season of spring and baby goats and new plant starts all get going. But don’t worry, even though we moved I will keep you all informed on the excitement on the new farm and will surely have a new produce stand out front by spring.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
