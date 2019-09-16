While the garden season is winding down, what I consider to be composting season is ramping up. Many of us associate composting with the same schedule as our gardens, but if you want to produce usable compost come next spring you need to get it started in the fall.
In my experience, people usually think the idea of composting is much more difficult than the act of composting. You just need to know the basics to get started. The first step is always to figure out a location for your pile. You will want it somewhere not far from where most of your “ingredients” will be located. If you keep your pile or anything else way back in the furthest away spot in your yard, you most likely aren’t going to utilize them. The more sun your location receives the better. You can compost in the shade, but it will take much longer for the items to break down.
The second step is deciding what type of pile you want to have. As in, will it be enclosed or a loose open pile? If you plan to enclose it, will you use a ready-made composter that is sold online and in stores or are you going to fashion your own out of fencing or pallets? Once all of that is decided and figured out, you will have already accomplished the hardest part of composting. The rest is easy.
Ingredients are typically any type of yard waste including grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, weeds (try to get them in before the weeds go to seed) and more. Be careful not to add any diseased or insect infested items to your compost, as a home compost pile may not heat up enough inside to sterilize these items and in turn spread them further into your soil. The goal is to create a soil amendment that is beneficial for your plants.
Food items that you can add include almost anything that doesn’t contain dairy or meat. Those can contain pathogens that won’t always bread down, as well as they sometimes attract raccoons and opossums. Some oddities include rice, which has a bacterium that doesn’t comingle well in a compost pile, and eggs. You can place the empty eggshells in your pile, but you wouldn’t want to add the entire egg, or the yolk and white of the egg into your compost pile.
Next time you are peeling your apples, or cutting off the tops to your carrots, place them in your compost pile. As fall proceeds you can take your carved out jack o lanterns and add them as well after Halloween season has finished. If your pile begins to get a bit too soggy from all of the fresh food items you are adding, you can easily shred or tear up some paper scraps and add them into your pile to soak up some of the excess moisture.
Paper towels and tissues aren’t recyclable, but you can place them in your compost pile, so that should help remove a portion of any allergy sufferer’s waste right there. If you personally don’t have room for a compost pile in your yard you can use a smaller container such as an 18-gallon storage bin and drill some holes into the lid or upper sides for some air flow, and compost inside of that. If you plan to keep it indoors or in an area that is not outdoors, be sure to get a sheet of activated carbon (usually sold in the aquarium section of pet stores, or available online) and place that on top of your pile. That will help to dissipate any odors that try to find their way out.
Be sure to help circulate your pile, either using a pitchfork or shovel to move increase airflow which will accelerate items breaking down in your pile. Once your soil is pretty much broken down, grab a handful of it and give it a smell. If it smells sour, or like rotten food let it break down a bit more. If it smells like the soil already in your yard, such as if you were to dig a hole, then your compost is finished and ready to use.
If you read all of this and still decide that composting just isn’t for you, have no worries. You can still bring your yard waste over to the Solid Waste District of La Porte County’s Compost Site located at 724 Zigler Road in La Porte. We will take it off your hands and mulch up and branches and use the yard waste to add to our compost pile. Between the all of us, we can keep that much more out of the landfills and enrich our soil at the same time.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
