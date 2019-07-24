Euler family held 42nd reunion

Submitted photoPeople gathered from all over the United States for the Euler family’s 42nd reunion held on July 20 in Lindewald Park in La Porte. President Kevin Euler gave the welcome and Ken Kamrowski led the prayer. Other officers include Dottie Feare secretary-treasurer and Janet Brady conducted the contests. Prizes were awarded for: Oldest man - Art Schrom, oldest woman - Barbara Klososki, youngest boy - Brayden Underwood, youngest girl - Rose Euler, longest married - Art and Gerry Schrom, newest married - Randie and Neal Euler, newly engaged - Kelly Ackerman, traveled the farthest - Lewis and Karen Reif. Carol McMann won the 50/50. Pictured in a photo from 1994 are, from left, Gene Euler, Shirley Weiss, Herbert Euler, Gerry Schrom, Kenny Euler and Alberta Roller.

