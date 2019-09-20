La PORTE – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1130 and the VFW Auxiliary are hosting a Patriot’s Pen Essay writing contest for students in grades six, seven and eight, including home-schooled students.
The contest gives students the opportunity to express their views on democracy, with the topic “What Makes America Great”.
VFW Post 1130 and the Auxiliary will award prizes to local winners and will forward those entries to the District competition where additional prizes are given. The District winner will be forwarded to the State competition, where that winner will be forwarded to the National VFW.
The top national prize is $5,000 plus an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the winner and a parent or guardian.
The length of the essay should be 300-400 words, and the essay must be original and typed or computer printed in English with no added color or art. The student entry must be at VFW Post 1130 by Oct. 31. For more information, contact Darrel at 324-9355 or Joanne at 362-1033.
