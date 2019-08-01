Mercado-Rekowski
Hans and Marietta Rekowski of New Carlisle, Indiana are proud to announce the engagement of their son Eric Martin Rekowski to Maria Luisa Luna Mercado, the daughter of Luisa Mercado Alarcon and Jorge Luna Pacheco of Lima Peru.
The bride-to-be graduated from San Marcos State University with a degree in Tourist Management and currently works at the airport in Lima Peru as a claims assistant.
The prospective groom is a 1994 graduate of New Prairie High School and works for Patterson Logistics in South Bend as an Inventory Control Specialist.
The couple will be marrying in Lima Peru on Nov. 8 of this year.
