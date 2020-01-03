Yussum-Hill
Elizabeth Yussum and Joseph Hill, both of Larwill, Indiana, are happy to announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jerome and Gail Yussum of Michigan City.
She is a 2012 graduate of New Prairie High School.
The prospective groom is the son of Michael and Loie Hill of Larwill, Indiana.
He is a 2007 graduate of Columbia City High School.
They are planning an Oct. 10, 2020 wedding in Larwill, Indiana.
