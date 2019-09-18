The busy, hot days of summer are coming to an end, but autumn in La Porte County is filled with festivals, activities and events that will be enjoyed by young and old alike. Spectacular color can be found here all autumn long.
Take a drive, a ride or a paddle trip. Whether you have a few hours to kill or want to make a weekend of it we encourage you to take a car, motorcycle, bike or kayak across the La Porte County highways, back roads, green ways or blue ways and see fall colors at their finest.
Festivals
Festivals are some of La Porte County’s most popular activities and are best experienced in autumn. Try these favorite fall activities when you’re here between September and November get your hands on one of La Porte County’s official Visitors Guide. We have a plethora of Fall Festivals starting in early September right through November.
Fishing, Apple Picking, National Park
Charter Fishing is available year-round if there is open water. The fishing experience is great for families, friends or business clients, whichever trip you choose, spring, summer, fall or winter you can catch that trophy fish you’ve always dreamed of! Visit the newest National Park, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, located at the southern tip of Lake Michigan. Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the four La Porte County Parks are the perfect spots for hiking, biking, paddling, bird watching and enjoying the fall colors. Vibrant reds and oranges fill the countryside when you come here to pick apples and enjoy the perfume of the Christmas trees in the air at local farms.
Shopping and Dining
Shopping and socializing are at its best here in the fall. There is no reason to hide indoors just because it is getting cooler. La Porte County’s outlet shopping is so much fun, plus there are so many other unique businesses and galleries to visit as well. Restaurants, breweries and wineries are all open for business during the fall. Looking for some alone time now that the kids are back in school? Then, look no further than the beauty and tranquility of La Porte County.
From fall festivals to apple picking to great shopping La Porte County lives up to a place you will remember.
For more information pick up one of the Visit Michigan City La Porte Visitors Guide or visit our website at www.michigancitylaporte.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.