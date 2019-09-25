Dustin promoted at ISP

MICHIGAN CITY — Warden Ron Neal at the Indiana State Prison (ISP) has announced the promotion of Christopher Dustin to correctional captain.
Dustin started his career with the Indiana Department of Correction in April 1998 as a correctional officer. He has served as a member of the Honor Guard, Special Emergency Response Team, K-9, and Critical Incident Stress Management. Dustin is also a Navy veteran.
Dustin has previously held the positions of correctional sergeant, correctional lieutenant, and Investigations & Intelligence investigator & supervisor. Chris has also graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy serves as a Correctional Police Officer.
Additionally, Dustin is a graduate of the Leadership Academy and the Experienced and Emerging Leadership Program (EEL) with the Indiana Department of Correction. Dustin remains a team leader for the Leadership Academy.
“Mr. Dustin’s past experiences in custody as well as within Investigations & Intelligence will serve him well in his new capacity as a Correctional Captain,” Neal said. “Chris is a hardworking and dedicated employee of the Indiana Department of Correction and ISP. He will do very well in his new leadership role as Correctional Captain.”
The Indiana Department of Correction is currently seeking qualified candidates to join their team. To jump-start your career in corrections visit WorkForIndiana.IN.gov and apply for a correctional officer or correctional caseworker position today!
