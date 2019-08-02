MICHIANA SHORES — Dunes Summer Theatre presents this summer’s Theatre-for-Young Audiences production of Hansel and Gretel Meet the Swamp Witch.
This adaptation of the classic tale was written by Mark A. Pence, with music and lyrics by Julie Shannon. Tito Sanchez, from Valparaiso, directs the production.
Cast members include Emma Gordon (Long Beach) as Gretel, Jordan Robey (Chicago) as Hansel, Amber Zangari (Dyer, Indiana) as Mrs. Stern/Swamp Witch, Jace McCloy (Lansing, Michigan) as the Pirate/Alligator, Alex Voeller (Dyer, Indiana) as Pirate/Alligator, Joshua Kime (Griffin, Indiana) as Pa, and Emily Carlson (Hammond) as Ma.
This wacky, spicy twist on a fairy-tale favorite follows Hansel Jo and Gretel Lou as they journey into the Louisiana Bayou in search of a legendary long-lost pirate treasure. But danger lurks deep in the Everglades where Badweena the Swamp Witch and her wacky alligator henchmen live and they have a certain taste for…well, come see the show and you’ll find out!
Don’t miss this down-home, foot-stompin’ romp through the swamp! The production runs Friday/Saturday Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10 with performances at 11 a.m. Ticket prices are $5 children, $10 adults.
Show tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit www.dunesartsfoundation.org or call the Box/Admin Office at (219) 879-7509.
Dunes Summer Theatre is operated by the Dunes Arts Foundation a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization. Founded in 1951, it is currently celebrating its 68th season of continuous operation. This “gem in the woods” provides quality professional theatre and education programs in an enchanting setting.
