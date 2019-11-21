CHESTERTON – Dunes Learning Center will host a Swedish Pancake Breakfast on Dec. 14. Celebrate the season with Swedish pancakes and lingonberry jam, as well as traditional pancakes and maple syrup.
Enjoy Swedish folk music and holiday carols while you eat. Afterward, head over to Chellberg Farm to see the animals, tour the farmhouse, and enjoy "Holiday Traditions in the Dunes," presented by Friends of Indiana Dunes and Indiana Dunes National Park.
Breakfast will be served in two seatings, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets are $14.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3-12. Purchase tickets ahead of time at DunesLearningCenter.org/events; very limited quantities will be available at the door. The breakfast will be held at Dunes Learning Center, 700 Howe Road, Chesterton.
This event is supported by: ArcelorMittal, BP America, Enbridge, Franklin Pest Solutions, Friends of Indiana Dunes, Lakeshore Public Media, Mark J. Mihalo Family Dentistry, NIPSCO, Pratt Industries, and Wickraft Boardwalks.
Based in an outdoor classroom, environmental education programs at Dunes Learning Center interweave history, science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math to inspire lasting curiosity and stewardship with nature.
This year, more than 14,000 students will study local natural and cultural history with a focus on the interconnections between humans and the rich biodiversity found in the dunes. For these students, Dunes Learning Center is the gateway to Indiana Dunes National Park and the beginning of their ecology and environmental science education along Lake Michigan’s south shore.
Visit DunesLearningCenter.org to learn more.
