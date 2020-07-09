Dunebrook receives gift from Nielsen Automotive

Nielsen Kia Hyundai in Michigan City recently donated to Dunebrook. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Nielsen-Nielsen Kia Hyundai, Jeanne Ann Cannon, LCSW-Executive Director, Dunebrook, Pam Henderson-Director of Grants and Communications, Dunebrook, and Bob Nielsen.

 Submitted photo

MICHIGAN CITY — Dunebrook is excited to announce a gift of $10,000 from Nielsen Kia Hyundai in Michigan City.

Jeff Nielsen presented the check to Jeanne Ann Cannon, LCSW, Dunebrook’s Executive Director.

