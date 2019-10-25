MICHIGAN CITY – Smiles were abundant when Dunebrook honored 24 children with a celebration ceremony at Washington Park.
The annual event recognizes the accomplishments of 3-year-olds who are moving onto preschool, as well as the families who support them in their learning and growing.
Program Director Gabby Ginther comments, “We met these children as newborns, and it’s been such a joy to watch them grow up to talk, play and explore their world. Their parents have been dedicated and committed to giving them the very best start in life.”
Ginther said that it is all about helping parents prepare their children for the next stage of their healthy physical, emotional, social and academic development.
Executive Director Jeanne Ann Cannon adds, “Dunebrook’s free and confidential home visitation programs are designed to help parents make sure their children are safe and thriving. Because 85% of a child’s brain is developed by age 3, those early years are often thought to be the most critical. What happens in those years stays with a child forever.”
Cannon said that enrolling is easy.
“With just a confidential phone call to Dunebrook, a parent can connect to help for parenting questions. Children receive books at home visits, and we show parents fun activities they can enjoy with their children,” Cannon said.
For more information about Dunebrook’s free and confidential home visitation programs, Body Safety and public education programs, volunteer opportunities or to request a speaker, contact Dunebrook at (800) 897-0007, visit www.dunebrook.org or follow Dunebrook on Facebook.
