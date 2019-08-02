La PORTE — Members of the Door Village Lions recently met at Portofino’s to celebrate their annual officer’s installation and new member induction ceremony.
After a short business meeting conducted by outgoing President Lion Bonnie Olson, Governor Mitchell Semans conducted an excellent installation ceremony and inducted new members Lion Sue Kaiser, Lion Meghan Shepard and Lion Sophia Verduzco.
New member sponsors Lion Cindy Fischer and Lion Bonnie Olson pinned the new members and were the first to welcome them to the club.
Lion Mitch then told members of his unique plans for his upcoming year as District 25 A Governor beginning July 1. Central to his plan is the goal of encouraging all clubs in the district to follow the Lions International guideline for excellent club performance, and let the often focused goal of gaining new members follow the natural course of attracting new members in the process. He also announced several dates for upcoming officer training, cabinet meeting, etc. and encouraged everyone to attend, especially the club officers.
Governor Mitchell having learned from the business meeting that the club needed a new deep fryer for the club’s food wagon, offered one for free from his personal collection of stuff. Lion Joe Pahs thanked him and made arrangements to pick it up next week. If it works out that it is serviceable, it will save the club hundreds of dollars which can be used to help those in need throughout the community. Lions helping Lions, you gotta love that.
During the remainder of the evening, members individually introduced themselves to our three new members and generally enjoyed some genial conversation with each other and our District 25A Governor Lion Mitch. It was a pleasant end to an equally pleasant evening.
—submitted by George Morley
