La PORTE — Door Village Lion members recently served an estimated 65 seniors a complete Christmas dinner including home made pie and deserts; and ended the combined December membership meeting and Senior Christmas Dinner with familiar Christmas songs and hymns and a fun group sing along.
Door Village Lions have honored area Seniors on the first Saturday in December for more than 30 years for their contribution in making Door Village the warm and welcoming community that it is today.
The December club meeting was an abbreviated one that consisted of presenting awards to deserving members. Members present and recognized for 100% attendance in the 2018-19 Lion year were: Lions Patty Steel, George Morley, Joe Pahs, Carol Pahs, Gene Flickinger, Bonnie Olson, Donna Denney, Bob Denney, Cindy Fischer and Dennis Fischer.
The Lion of the Year Award and engraved plaque was presented to Lion Joe Pahs, and the coveted Melvin Jones Fellow Award and exclusive Melvin Jones solid walnut plaque, (the highest honor awarded to an individual by Lions International), was presented by last year recipient Lion Gene Flickinger to Lion Dennis Fischer.
Fischer has been the lead club member for our ongoing KidSight Project for the past several years, has worked on most club projects every year, and served as Second Vice President, First Vice President and is currently Club President. Lion Joe Pahs has served in nearly every club officer position, is a Charter member of our club, is a Melvin Jones Fellow recipient, a 15 year Mexico Eyeglass Mission veteran, works most club projects, especially the club’s Food Wagon and additionally performs the majority of maintenance periodically required on the club’s Food Wagon.
Lion Catherine Veach arranged for the entertainment, inviting her favorite cousin who brought her piano and played lots of Christmas songs and old favorites during the dinner and ended the entertainment with a old time Christmas sing along with Lion Catherine and her son Sam leading the singing.
It was a full and pleasant occasion by any measure that concluded with a drawing for door prizes by Lion Bonnie Olson, co chair with Lion Cindy Fischer, who together cooked the dinner and organized the project this year.
— submitted by George Morley
