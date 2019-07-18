Door Village Lions donate to Salvation Army Food Bank

La PORTE — On June 26, seven members of the Door Village Lions club carried box after box of non perishable food item into the side door of the La Porte Salvation Army building on Monroe Street.
In fact, it was $600 worth of non-perishable items, and according to Food Pantry Coordinator Linda Neess it was exactly the kind of food that patrons need so often. This was no coincidence because club president Lion Bonnie Olson and her husband Lion Don had previously volunteered at the Salvation Army and knew what food items to buy.
The funds to purchase the food were collected by Lion members at their May Candy Day Sale at the Post Office, which was led by Lion Cindy Fischer. The food buying excursion was led by Lion Bonnie Olson assisted by Lion Dennis Fischer, both having filled their cars to the brim for delivery to the Salvation Army bright and early on Wednesday morning.
Door Village Lions have been supporting the Food Bank for several years, and are so pleased with being able to support such an important and needed program. They have numerous project of their own such as reading books for first graders, dictionaries for third graders, Peace Poster Contests for art students in three schools, KidSight Screening in all La Porte schools and many Day Care centers, Little Free Library at Scipio Twp. Park, Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner at Door Village United Methodist Church the first Saturday in December, Eye glasses for anyone in need, New Day Foundation cancer assistance, 4-H Poultry Trophy and incidentals as they arise each year.
Additionally the club donates annually to the Lions Foundation world relief fund for disasters and medical and eye associated projects world wide, Cancer Control, Speech and Hearing, Leader Dog, Indiana School for the Blind, Care and Helping Hands and other worthwhile projects.
However, as Linda explained to those carrying boxes in, the Salvation Army has a long list of projects that they present on an ongoing basis to those in need as well. Our club members have always admired the significant work they do helping so many hard pressed people throughout the county.
For information about Lions projects or how to become a Lion call George Morley at (219) 575-3575.
—submitted by George Morley
