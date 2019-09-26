La PORTE — The community's help is needed again this year to extend warmth and generosity to La Porte families.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center is excited to kick off the 12th year of Bundle Up La Porte.
"We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of donations every year and even more so by this important need in our community," said Dale Knouse, owner and director of Cutler Funeral Home. "Over the last 12 years, we have been fortunate to serve hundreds of families together with the help of this great community. None of the donated items go unused."
Since its inception, Bundle Up La Porte has always been a community effort. This year is no different. Cutler Funeral Home will be teaming up with La Porte Missionary Church, The PAX Center, other local churches, and many other organizations and businesses such as the La Porte Rotary Club, La Porte F.O.P #54, American Legion Auxiliary Post 1130, Local Lions Clubs, Fenker's Furniture, La Porte Firefighters, knitting groups, as well as many other clubs and individuals.
Now more than ever, the public's help is needed with donations to protect our children during the cold winter months. There is a continued need for new or gently used cleaned coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, boots and new socks. They are collecting items for infant through adult.
Drop-off locations are Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte City Fire Stations, First Impressions Hair Salon, IU Health La Porte Hospital, the La Porte Civic Auditorium, Miller Merry Manor La Porte, La Porte High School Leo Club and participating local churches.
Clothing and cash donations will be accepted now through Oct. 16. Monetary donations will receive a tax donation receipt and may be made out to Bundle Up La Porte and mailed to Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350. All donations are dedicated to this vital program.
Distribution will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at La Porte Missionary Church, 104 E. 18th St., La Porte. They will also have a second distribution from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the PAX Center, 605 Washington St., La Porte.
For more information, or to volunteer in making a positive difference with Bundle Up La Porte, contact Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center at 362-2828, visit www.cutlercares.com or Cutler’s Facebook page.
"With your help, together we can make a greater difference with assisting those in our community," Knouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.