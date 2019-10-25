DONATION FOR THE BIRDS

Submitted photo / Chesterton Feed & Garden CenterChesterton Feed & Garden Center hosted its annual Steam-A-Feeder Day on Oct. 12, with Dan Willet from Dan’s Carpet Cleaning steam cleaning birdfeeders and birdhouses. A total of 36 feeders and houses were cleaned, and customers donated $5 per feeder or house. Donations totaling $180 were given to Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary. From left are Terry Hoover of the Bird Sanctuary, Willet and Chuck Roth of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center.

